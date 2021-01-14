Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $47,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

