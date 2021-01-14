Axcelis Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ACLS stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

