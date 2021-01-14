Axe (AXE) Market Cap Achieves $243,026.84

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Axe has a total market cap of $243,026.84 and $96,832.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00550900 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.