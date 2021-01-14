Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

