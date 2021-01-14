AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

