Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.69

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 12850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

