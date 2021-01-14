Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AZZUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 282,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,794. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

