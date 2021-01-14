Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AZZUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 282,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,794. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
