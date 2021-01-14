B. Riley Boosts Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $38.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
