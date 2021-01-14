B. Riley Boosts Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $38.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

