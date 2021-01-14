B. Riley Boosts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $30.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,544. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

