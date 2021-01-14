B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.