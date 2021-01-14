B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,348% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $51.05 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Insiders bought 226,600 shares of company stock worth $8,287,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $9,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

