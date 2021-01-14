B. Riley Increases Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $47.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 2,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $44.45.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

