B. Riley Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $20.50

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 71,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,466 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 9,229,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356,777 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

