Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.00. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 21,589,699 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £92.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

