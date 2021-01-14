Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $290.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $253.80 and last traded at $251.80, with a volume of 252435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.66.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.