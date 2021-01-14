Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Shares of BIDU traded up $16.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.83. 397,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,598,791. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

