Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.04

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 7845819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

