Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

