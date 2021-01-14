Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $94,968.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $1.60 million and $94,968.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

