Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNMDF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $$8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

