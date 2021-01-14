Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $187.54 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00023240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187.54 million and $186.48 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

