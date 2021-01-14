Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55.
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.