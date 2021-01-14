Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

