Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OZK opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

