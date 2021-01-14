BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKU opened at $39.26 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

