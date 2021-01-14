BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41,233.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU opened at $39.26 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

