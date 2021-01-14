Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.12. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 18,747 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

