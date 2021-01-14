Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.12. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 18,747 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
