Barclays Analysts Give AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) a €15.50 Price Target

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.75 ($15.00).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €14.65 ($17.24) on Thursday. AIXTRON SE has a 1-year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($17.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 74.74.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

