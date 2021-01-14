Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 400 price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 398.46.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

