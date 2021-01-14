Barclays Increases Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $58.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,924. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

