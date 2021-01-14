Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102. AMS has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.