Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

FANG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 42,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

