Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

IFNNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 169,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

