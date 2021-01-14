Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
IFNNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 169,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
