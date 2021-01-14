Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

