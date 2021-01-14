Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $212.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $197.99. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.