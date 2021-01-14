Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $212.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.
FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.
NASDAQ FFIV traded up $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $197.99. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
