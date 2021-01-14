Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 251,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

