Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

