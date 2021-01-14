Barclays Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.61 ($33.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

