Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Zacks Investment Research cut IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $836.66 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

