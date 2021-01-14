Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NTAP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 4,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,529.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,130,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $842,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,629,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,540.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884,508 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,829,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

