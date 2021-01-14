Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VIVHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,890. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

