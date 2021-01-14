Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

