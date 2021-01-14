Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 57.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSET traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,574. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

