Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,574. The company has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

