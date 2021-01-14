BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.84

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.84 and traded as low as $93.53. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 454,853 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.24 million and a PE ratio of 90.91.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

