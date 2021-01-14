Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

