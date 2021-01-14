Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Trading Up 7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

