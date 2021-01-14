Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.10 ($84.82).

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) on Thursday, hitting €69.12 ($81.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €72.71 and its 200-day moving average is €64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

