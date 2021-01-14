Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.10 ($84.82).

Shares of BMW traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €69.12 ($81.32). 1,403,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

