Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shot up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $111.32. 925,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 900,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 107.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

