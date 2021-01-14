Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 57.9%

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) shot up 57.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. 819,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 156,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Bearing Lithium Corp. Company Profile

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

